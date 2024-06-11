United Talent Agency Acquires The Football Agency ROOF

LOS ANGELES/MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency (UTA) announced the addition of the noted sports agency, Representatives Of Outstanding Footballers (ROOF) to its sports portfolio.

Following its acquisition by UTA, ROOF will expand its footprint in the sports representation market and will integrate KLUTCH Sports Group, which UTA partnered with in 2019.

Following the acquisition, ROOF will continue to operate under its own name and will retain its founding leadership team, who will become shareholders in UTA.

ROOF’s roster includes about 130 football players, including multiple high-profile athletes from multiple continents. The roster also includes approximately 20 coaches and managers from some of the leading clubs and teams in modern football.

ROOF currently maintains offices in Munich, London, and Madrid, with plans for the launch of additional offices in the future, according to UTA.

“We could not be more energized by this opportunity to work with KLUTCH and UTA,” said ROOF Co-Founder and Managing Director Björn Bezemer. “This exciting partnership gives us access to industry-leading resources and expertise to better serve our clients and broaden our reach globally. With ROOF partners becoming shareholders in one of the most transformational agencies in global sports and entertainment, we are excited to bring our industry-leading football representation to this team.”

“Football is the most global and popular sport on the planet, and in charting our path into the game, we’ve searched for a partner who aligns with KLUTCH’s values and takes a similar client-first approach,” said Co-Head of UTA Sports and KLUTCH founder/CEO Rich Paul. “It was clear very early on that ROOF was the perfect fit; our agencies share the same philosophy, passion and professional approach to representing the world’s best athletes. Together we look forward to bringing new energy to the beautiful game and its athletes through the lens of empowerment, storytelling and forward thinking.”

“Building out our global sports platform is a critical part of UTA’s growth strategy, and welcoming ROOF’s world-class agency and management team into our ranks marks another pivotal moment for UTA Sports,” said UTA Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of UTA Sports Andrew Thau. “With KLUTCH already the gold standard, and now ROOF and the other growing areas of our sports enterprise, we are poised to build out a best-in-class business unlike anything else in our industry.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.