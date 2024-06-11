Mitski Wins Record Of The Year At The 2024 Liberia Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music, Inc., better known as A2IM, announced the winners of the 2024 Libera Awards presented by Merlin.

The winners and nominees were honored during a ceremony that took place on Monday at Gotham Hall in New York City with indie folk/rock artist Mitski taking top honors and winning ‘Record of the Year’ for her 2023 album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Other winners for 2024 included Blondshell, who was named as the Liberia Breathrough Artist of the Year for 2024, and Secretly Publishing, who were lauded as the music publisher of the year.

This year’s awards gala was hosted by comedian Marcia Belsky and included performances from GRAMMY Award-Winner Christian McBride’s New Jawn (Mack Avenue Music Group), classical pianist Lara Downes (Pentatone), Latin artist Pachyman (ATO Records), rapper Kari Faux (drink sum wtr), NYC-trio Fcukers (Ninja Tune/Technocolour), and rising pop rock artist LØLØ (Hopeless Records).

“Following an unforgettable evening at the 2024 Libera Awards, we are proud to honor the exceptional talents and achievements within the independent music community. Each winner showcases the innovation, creativity, and resilience that drive our industry forward. Congratulations to all the artists, labels, and contributors whose passion and dedication continue to inspire us. Your work enriches the cultural landscape and sets new standards for excellence in music,” stated Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM.

2024 Libera Awards Winners:

Record of the Year

Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (Dead Oceans)

Breakthrough Artist presented by Virgin Music Group

Blondshell (Partisan Records)

Music Video of the Year

IDLES – “Dancer” (Partisan Records)

Self-Released Record of the Year

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Perpetual Novice)

Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)

True Panther

Label of the Year (6-14 employees)

Light in the Attic

Label of the Year (15 or more employees)

Partisan Records

Independent Champion presented by Merlin

Bandcamp

Distributor of the Year

Redeye Worldwide

Publisher of the Year

Secretly Publishing

Best Alternative Rock Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Perpetual Novice)

Best American Roots Record

MJ Lenderman – “Rudolph” (ANTI)

Best Blues Record

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live In London (Alligator Records)

Best Classical Record

Hauschka – Philanthropy (City Slang)

Best Country Record

Margo Price – Strays (Loma Vista Recordings)

Best Dance Record

Romy – Mid Air (Young)

Best Electronic Record

Yaeji – With A Hammer (XL Recordings)

Best Folk Record

Sufjan Stevens – Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty Records)

Best Global Record presented by Redeye Worldwide

WITCH – Zango (Desert Daze Sound)

Best Heavy Record

Model/Actriz – Dogsbody (True Panther)

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record

Killer Mike – MICHAEL (Loma Vista Recordings)

Best Jazz Record

John Carroll Kirby – Blowout (Stones Throw Records)

Best Latin Record

Helado Negro – “LFO (Lupe Finds Oliveros)” (4AD)

Best Outlier Record

L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog (Mexican Summer)

Best Pop Record

Samia – Honey (Grand Jury Music)

Best Punk Record

Mannequin Pussy – “I Got Heaven” (Epitaph)

Best R&B Record

Sampha – Lahai (Young)

Best Record From Games and Interactive Media

HEALTH – “HATEFUL” (Loma Vista Recordings)

Best Reissue

De La Soul – 3 Feet High & Rising (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)

Best Remix

Sudan Archives, ODESZA – “Selfish Soul (ODESZA Remix)” (Stones Throw under exclusive license to Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune)

Best Rock Record

Blondshell – Blondshell (Partisan Records)

Best Short-Form Video

IDLES – “Grace” Teaser (Partisan Records)

Best Singer-Songwriter Record

Angel Olsen – Forever Means (Jagjaguwar)

Best Soul/Funk Record

Betty Davis – Crashin’ From Passion (Light in the Attic)

Best Spiritual Record

Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South (Single Lock Records)

Best Sync Usage

Refused – “New Noise” in The Bear (Season 2) (Epitaph)

Creative Packaging

De La Soul – 3 Feet High & Rising (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)

Marketing Genius

De La Soul – De La Soul Catalog Release (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)