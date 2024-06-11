Mitski Wins Record Of The Year At The 2024 Liberia Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music, Inc., better known as A2IM, announced the winners of the 2024 Libera Awards presented by Merlin.
The winners and nominees were honored during a ceremony that took place on Monday at Gotham Hall in New York City with indie folk/rock artist Mitski taking top honors and winning ‘Record of the Year’ for her 2023 album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.
Other winners for 2024 included Blondshell, who was named as the Liberia Breathrough Artist of the Year for 2024, and Secretly Publishing, who were lauded as the music publisher of the year.
This year’s awards gala was hosted by comedian Marcia Belsky and included performances from GRAMMY Award-Winner Christian McBride’s New Jawn (Mack Avenue Music Group), classical pianist Lara Downes (Pentatone), Latin artist Pachyman (ATO Records), rapper Kari Faux (drink sum wtr), NYC-trio Fcukers (Ninja Tune/Technocolour), and rising pop rock artist LØLØ (Hopeless Records).
“Following an unforgettable evening at the 2024 Libera Awards, we are proud to honor the exceptional talents and achievements within the independent music community. Each winner showcases the innovation, creativity, and resilience that drive our industry forward. Congratulations to all the artists, labels, and contributors whose passion and dedication continue to inspire us. Your work enriches the cultural landscape and sets new standards for excellence in music,” stated Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM.
2024 Libera Awards Winners:
Record of the Year
Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (Dead Oceans)
Breakthrough Artist presented by Virgin Music Group
Blondshell (Partisan Records)
Music Video of the Year
IDLES – “Dancer” (Partisan Records)
Self-Released Record of the Year
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Perpetual Novice)
Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)
True Panther
Label of the Year (6-14 employees)
Light in the Attic
Label of the Year (15 or more employees)
Partisan Records
Independent Champion presented by Merlin
Bandcamp
Distributor of the Year
Redeye Worldwide
Publisher of the Year
Secretly Publishing
Best Alternative Rock Record
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Perpetual Novice)
Best American Roots Record
MJ Lenderman – “Rudolph” (ANTI)
Best Blues Record
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live In London (Alligator Records)
Best Classical Record
Hauschka – Philanthropy (City Slang)
Best Country Record
Margo Price – Strays (Loma Vista Recordings)
Best Dance Record
Romy – Mid Air (Young)
Best Electronic Record
Yaeji – With A Hammer (XL Recordings)
Best Folk Record
Sufjan Stevens – Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty Records)
Best Global Record presented by Redeye Worldwide
WITCH – Zango (Desert Daze Sound)
Best Heavy Record
Model/Actriz – Dogsbody (True Panther)
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record
Killer Mike – MICHAEL (Loma Vista Recordings)
Best Jazz Record
John Carroll Kirby – Blowout (Stones Throw Records)
Best Latin Record
Helado Negro – “LFO (Lupe Finds Oliveros)” (4AD)
Best Outlier Record
L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog (Mexican Summer)
Best Pop Record
Samia – Honey (Grand Jury Music)
Best Punk Record
Mannequin Pussy – “I Got Heaven” (Epitaph)
Best R&B Record
Sampha – Lahai (Young)
Best Record From Games and Interactive Media
HEALTH – “HATEFUL” (Loma Vista Recordings)
Best Reissue
De La Soul – 3 Feet High & Rising (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)
Best Remix
Sudan Archives, ODESZA – “Selfish Soul (ODESZA Remix)” (Stones Throw under exclusive license to Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune)
Best Rock Record
Blondshell – Blondshell (Partisan Records)
Best Short-Form Video
IDLES – “Grace” Teaser (Partisan Records)
Best Singer-Songwriter Record
Angel Olsen – Forever Means (Jagjaguwar)
Best Soul/Funk Record
Betty Davis – Crashin’ From Passion (Light in the Attic)
Best Spiritual Record
Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South (Single Lock Records)
Best Sync Usage
Refused – “New Noise” in The Bear (Season 2) (Epitaph)
Creative Packaging
De La Soul – 3 Feet High & Rising (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)
Marketing Genius
De La Soul – De La Soul Catalog Release (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)