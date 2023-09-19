ASM Global To Manage Dubai’s Connect Conference Centre

DUBAI (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company ASM Global has been tapped to provide venue operations and management services at Dubai’s Connect Conference Centre/C3.

Located in Dubai’s Expo City, the Connect Conference Center previously served as the Opportunity Pavilion during Dubai’s Expo 2020 and has been repurposed as a conference and live events center.

In its new incarnation, C3 will host meetings, conferences, and cultural events, including the upcoming COP28, which will take place within Expo City Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023.

The addition of the conference center expands ASM Global’s existing management portfolio in Dubai, which also includes Coca-Cola Arena, which debuted in 2019.

“A distinctive, adaptable space, C3 is a welcome addition to Dubai’s mid-sized venue market and opens up even more exciting options for business, entertainment, and community events at Expo City Dubai. The Opportunity Pavilion was a popular destination during Expo 2020, and we look forward to seeing it come to life again as a lively hub in our growing city,” stated Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marketing officer, Expo City Dubai.

“This endeavor underscores ASM Global’s unwavering commitment to furthering our presence in the MENA region. Our pursuit aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s consistent expansion and pursuit of excellence within the live-event sector. As pioneers in recognizing this potential within a rapidly expanding complex, we eagerly anticipate continued growth opportunities,” added Harvey Lister, ASM Global’s APAC chairman and chief executive.