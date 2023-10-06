Stephanie Hutchinson Named Director Of Programming At Canada’s National Music Centre

CALGARY (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s National Music Centre announced the appointment of Stephanie Hutchinson as the organization’s new Director of Programs.

A veteran of Canada’s music scene, Hutchinson brings nearly two decades of experience to the role. She most recently served as Associate Director, Presenting, at Arts Commons, the largest performing arts center in Western Canada.

She’s also the co-founder of Chronograph Records, where she helped to bring jazz artists from Western Canada to national and international audiences.

In addition, she served as President, Producer and Program Director of the YYC Music Awards, Calgary’s premier music awards program.

Hutchinson began her new role on October 2nd, succeeding Adam Fox, who departed the organization after nine years with the NMC.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter, joining an incredible team at an iconic cultural institution in our city that also makes such a big impact nationally,” said Stephanie Hutchinson. “I look forward to exploring the collections, the spaces and the NMC programs that serve as vehicles for engaging Calgarians and the music industry from across the country!”

“Stephanie brings a wealth of experience and a passion for music that will undoubtedly elevate our programming to new heights,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO, NMC. “Her journey in the music sector has been nothing short of impressive, both locally and nationally, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the National Music Centre’s leadership team. We eagerly anticipate the fresh perspectives and creative energy she will infuse into our programming efforts.”