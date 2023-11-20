Jelly Roll, Aaron Lewis and Travis Tritt Announced As Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2024 Headliners

STURGIS (CelebrityAccess) – Jelly Roll, Travis Tritt and Staind frontman Aaron Lewis are set to take the stage as headliners for the Buffalo Chip during the 2024 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Georgia native and 90s Country superstar Tritt will take the stage on August 4 with some of his best-known hits such as “T.R.O.U.B.L.E,” “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” and more. The Country music singer/songwriter will also perform hits from his new album Country Chapel.

On August 5, rocker and outlaw Country music artist Lewis returns to the biggest music festival in motorcycling to headline. In his signature tenor, the crowd will hear tracks like “Am I The Only One,” “Country Boy,” “Someone,” and more, as Lewis has been known to play Staind songs and some other covers throughout his set.

As if two nights of Country music and kicking up dust isn’t enough, the number one most requested artist to play Sturgis finally will as Jelly takes the Wolfman Jack stage on August 6. Currently on tour supporting his latest release, Whitsitt Chapel, he was just crowned the Country Music Association (CMA) 2023 Best New Artist of the Year.

“Three consecutive days of performances by country music’s finest will make for three days of fantastic memories from the 2024 rally,” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod Woodruff.

In addition to the headlining performances, attendees can experience numerous events, legendary rides, freedom celebrations, bike shows, racing, charity events and more for 2024. The entire festival runs from August 2 – 11, 2024. Passes for the performances are on sale now via Buffalo Chip’s official website HERE. Per the website, the next artist announcement will be Thursday (November 24).