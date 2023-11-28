Radio Pioneer Lee Abrams To Be Featured In A New Weekly Column On CelebrityAccess

STONINGTON, CT (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess is proud to announce that we’ll be hosting a new feature by the legendary radio and media executive Lee Abrams.

With a career that spans more than five decades, Abrams is widely recognized as a pioneering figure in the modern broadcast industry and as a radio consultant with Kent Burkhart, he played a key role in the development of the Album Oriented Rock radio format that ruled the airwaves in the 1970s and ’80s.

Abrams consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional broadcasting, reshaping the landscape and ushering in new ways of engaging audiences, including the use of systematic audience research, leveraging emerging technologies for more effective content delivery.

Abrams is the co-founder of the noted radio consulting company Burkhart/Abrams and he also served as XM Satellite Radio’s Chief Programming Officer until 2008.

His impact on the media ecosystem extends beyond mere innovation; it reflects a deep passion for storytelling and an unwavering commitment to enhancing the overall viewer and listener experience.

We can’t wait to bring you his insight and analysis with this new feature.