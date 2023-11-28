Christianne Weiss Named Head Of Touring At Day After Day Productions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Seth Shomes’ Day After Day Productions announced it is expanding its business operations with a new round of hires and promotions of senior staff, including veteran music agent Christianne Weiss, who has been named as Senior Vice President and Head of Touring.

Weiss, who will be based in the company’s Los Angeles office, will oversee touring for the agency’s roster, including 2023 Rock Hall of Fame Inductees Missy Elliott and The Spinners; as well as Ludacris, Flo Rida, Brian Wilson, Staind, Aaron Lewis, Tyler Henry – The Hollywood Medium, 98 Degrees, Rob Thomas’ Sidewalk Angels Foundation, The Commodores, Matt Fraser, Jeff Bridges & The Abiders, Xscape, Wayne Newton, Celebrating Meat Loaf, Dirty Dancing – In Concert, and more.

She joins Day After Day from APA, where she spent more than a decade and most recently served as VP/Head of Adult Contemporary Music division. Weiss began her career at ICM, where she assisted the agency’s Head of Music before being promoted to agent.

“I have known Christianne (Weiss) for over 25 years and have always wanted to work side by side with her as a colleague. I’m beyond excited that she has joined our team at Day After Day Productions as she is the consummate professional,” said Shomes. “Along with the other promotions and recent hires, Day After Day continues to blossom as one of the premiere independent booking agencies in the music industry and we are excited for our continued growth and success.”

“I’ve always been passionate about working with artists to achieve their goals and I am thrilled to join DADP and contribute to the company’s culture and success,” said Weiss. “DADP has accomplished so much in the two years since reopening; I look forward to helping lead their innovative team to build upon the company’s impressive track record.”

The staff changes also include the hire of Alan Rogozin as generation manager, as well as the promotion of Aidan Flynn, Jordan Dempsey, and Marcus Greenstein to Agents; and Erin Patterson, who has been elevated to the role of Director of Marketing.

Rogozin joined DADP at the start of 2023 and previously served as the company’s Head of Contracts & Data. Past positions include roles at The Agency Group and UTA, where he led teams first with the Music Central Contracting Services group, which serviced all music agents and clients, followed by the Business Intelligence/Data Governance team, which serviced the data needs of hundreds of agents and their clients across most of UTA’s departments.