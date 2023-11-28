Singer-Songwriter Dylan Gossett Signs With UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the signing of rising country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett for worldwide representation.

Born in Austin, Texas, Gossett began writing and recording his own music while he was still in his teens but didn’t break through with fans until this year, when his songs such as “To Be Free” and “Coal” became viral hits, generating millions of streams on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

His EP, No Better Time, was released on October 27, and landed on Spotify’s Hot Country, Indigo, Country Frontier, and Renegades playlists while his hit “Coal” received playlisting on more than 15 major Spotify playlists including Hot Country, Indigo, Roots Rising, Breakout Country, Country Top 50, Scarf Season, Homegrown, and more.

At UTA, his team consists of Justin Hill, Curt Motley, Matthew Morgan, and Brett Saliba, among others.

Gossett is managed by Sam Katz at Homebase MGMT.