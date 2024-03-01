Where Do A&R And Music Execs Go To Discover New Artists And Music?

(Hypebot) — The chorus of voices telling artists how to “get discovered” would have you believe that A&R and other music execs spend countless hours scouring social media and digging through data to discover new music.

That may be one path, but it’s also true that A&R and other music execs spend a lot of time actually listening to new music, and a survey of industry pros by Vinrate shows where.

63.2% of 125 respondents listen to streaming services for artist discovery daily and 29.6% weekly.

On the other hand, fewer utilize streaming data for artist discovery daily (38.4%) and 33.6% weekly.

Those same pros ranked Spotify as the most significant source of artist discovery data among the streaming services, with YouTube (#2), SoundCloud (#3), Apple Music (#4), and Amazon Music (#5).

Read the full Vibrate survey here.

