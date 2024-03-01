Warner Music Group Expands Its Partnership With India’s Tips Music

NEW YORK/MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced it has expanded its current distribution partnership with India’s leading Mumbai-based record label, Tips Music.

Warner has been handling distribution for Tips’ extensive catalog of more than 13,000 Hindi artists since 2020, helping to bring the label’s repertoire of Bollywood soundtracks to international fans.

Now, under the terms of the expanded agreement, Warner will take on distribution and commercial responsibilities for all of Tips’ artists, including frontline recordings and catalog music, which encompasses more than 30,000 songs across 23 languages.

The news of the expanded partnership comes as Tips marks a successful year in 2023, propelled by its success in the Bollywood market where it owns a significant portion of the local film soundtracks from the 1990s and continues to be a major music label in India.

“Warner Music has been our trusted partner for the last few years and it has worked very well for both of us. It is with great pleasure that we announce an extension of the existing partnership into a much wider global distribution deal. It is the beginning of a larger partnership between both companies. With Tips Music’s “Must Have Hits” catalogue and Warner Music’s distribution strength, we envision Tips Music to become one of the Top Three music labels in India. We thank the Warner Music board, its leaders, and the teams for believing in Tips Music and our vision for the market. This strategy and partnership is in line with our commitment to our esteemed stakeholders and investors,” stated Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Industries Limited.

“Over the last few years, Warner Music has enjoyed access to Tips Music’s amazing Hindi catalogue and been able to offer unique sales support, which has seen us successfully promote its Bollywood soundtracks to a global audience. We’re now able to tap into even more incredible music, and our teams around the world will be looking to connect Tips Music’s artists and songs with more international fans. At Warner Music, we believe we can be a major force in further growing Bollywood music’s popularity around the world,” commented Alfonso Perez-Soto, President of Emerging Markets for Warner.