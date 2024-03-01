AGF Awards Winners Revealed At The GEI Conference In London

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — The ILMC in London, in keeping with tradition, commenced with the Green Events & Innovations Conference by A Greener Future on Feb. 27, culminating in the International AGF Awards.

Belgium’s Paradise City festival secured two prestigious awards—the International Greener Festival Award and the Greener Catering Award.

The AGF Award acknowledges outstanding sustainability initiatives undertaken by businesses in various realms such as power, water, food, travel, and community. Paradise City festival excelled across these domains.

Esther Koshari, accepting the AGF Award in London, stated, “Sustainability is in the DNA of everything we do at Paradise City.” She expressed gratitude to all participants and affirmed their commitment to shaping a greener tomorrow.

The AGF certification process involves offering recommendations for immediate and mid-term improvements, strategic emission reductions, and holistic venue sustainability. Following a comprehensive self-assessment, site audits are conducted by AGF assessors, culminating in a report with certification levels across 10 key areas and a roadmap for actions.

The 2024 International AGF Award winners include Paradise City (BE) for the International Greener Festival Award, among others such as Rosendal Garden Party (SE), I Land Sound (EE), Sonidos Líquidos (ES), ØyaFestivalen (NO), Green Gathering (UK), Boom (PT), and 6 Degrees by Team Love and re:right design (UK) in various categories.