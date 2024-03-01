SBS Entertainment Announces Mega Bash MX For Belmont Park

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SBS Entertainment (SBSE), La Musica and Mega 97.9 FM La Mega announced the debut of Mega Bash MX, a new one-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in regional Mexican music.

Set for June 21st at UBS Arena, the event will feature performances from Banda MS, Luis R. Conriquez, Marca Registrada, Majo Aguilar and Tony Aguirre.

The event is a spin-off of WSKQ-FM La Mega 97.9 FM’s popular MegaBash concert series, which for the last decade has brought chart-topping Latino artists to the New York market.

“We are very excited to bring MegaBash MX to New York,” stated Alessandra Alarcón, President of SBS Entertainment. “The Latino community in the big apple is extremely diverse and it is SBS’s mission that all members of our beautifully varied community should be represented, especially when it comes to experiencing the joy of live music. We are also very proud to be delivering this event in partnership with Oak View Group only the first of many to come,” continued Alarcón.

Tickets for the show will go on-sale Friday, March 8th at 7:00 a.m. EST.