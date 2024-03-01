BMG Presents The New Black Festival In Berlin

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German music company BMG announced plans to host The New Black. A Celebration of Music, Literature & Culture, a multi-discipline event celebrating the black community in Germany.

The event will bring artists and creatives to Berlin for a festival focused on music, art, literature, and fashion.

The lineup for the 2024 edition of the event includes a reading by Melanie Raabe, a panel discussion on “Black Leadership in Germany’s Cultural Institutions” with prominent participants such as Yolanda Kaddu-Mulindwa, Keith Bernard Stonum, Julia Wissert, Dr. Daniele G. Daude and Dr. Yvette Mutumba, as well as performances by London-based jazz and hip-hop musician Alfa Mist, the collective of West African musicians Les Amazones d’Afrique and the German rapper Afrob.

The event will kick off with a BMG-hosted dinner at Theater des Westens – paying tribute to the historic venue, where the legendary Black dancer Josephine Baker performed almost a century ago, and providing a preview for the rest of the festival.

“The New Black is more than a festival; it’s about taking making visible the creative energy and potential of the Black community in Germany and beyond. We look forward to creating a unique atmosphere with the international artists and visitors in Berlin,” stated Pierrot Raschdorff, Senior Director Global Diversity, Sustainability & Transformation at BMG.

“The New is a living example of our ongoing commitment to diversity and equality. By bringing together art, literature and culture, we are creating a platform to advance the dialog about the diversity and uniqueness of Black creativity,” added Dominique Casimir, Chief Content Officer at BMG.