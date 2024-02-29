Ja Rule Cancels UK Shows After Running Into Visa Issues

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule announced that he’s forced to cancel a string of upcoming shows in the UK after he ran into visa troubles due to his criminal record.

Ja Rule was scheduled to perform in London, Nottingham, and Liverpool as part of his “Sunrise” European tour, but announced on social media that he had been denied an entry visa to the country.

“I’m so devastated, I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in. I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry days before my shows,” Ja Rule shared on social media late Tuesday.

“The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records,” he noted.

In a subsequent post on X, he took the show’s promoter to task over the travel issues.

“My team made it CLEAR to the promoter that I have a criminal record and can’t get in the country…The PROMOTER swore this wouldn’t be an issue The PROMOTER started selling tickets y’all love to blame the artist lol… GET YOUR REFUNDS!!!”

Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, was sentenced to two years in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to attempted possession of a weapon. The following year, he received an additional 28-month prison sentence for tax evasion, which ran current to his state charges.