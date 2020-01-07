Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Blink-182 Co-Founder Tom DeLonge

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired a music catalog from musician, singer, songwriter and producer, Tom DeLonge, co-founder of California pop-punk band Blink-182.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of DeLonge’s copyrights on the catalog, which consists of 157 songs.

Blink-182 emerged from San Diego’s punk scene during the early 1990s and went on to sell over 13 million albums in the US and over 50m albums worldwide.

DeLonge exited the band in 2004 and went on to form Angels and Airwaves. The band has released five albums to date; We Don’t Need to Whisper (2006), I-Empire (2007), Love (2010), Love: Part Two (2011) and The Dream Walker (2014).

Merk Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “The influence of Blink-182 on today’s artists is massive. If you’re under 27 years old and making music they are a seminal band. They had angst, they had energy, they had humor but most importantly they had incredible songs and Tom is at the core of that. It’s an honour to welcome him into the Hipgnosis Family”.

DeLonge added: “It is an honor to have been playing music for so many years and to be in a position to partner with the great team at Hipgnosis to support my work. This is now a perfect opportunity for me to not only celebrate my past, but to also give me the foundation to create more music for many decades to come.”

Since its founding in 2017, Hipgnosis has acquired more than a dozen music catalogs including Giorgio Tuinfort (David Guetta), Teddy Geiger (Shawn Mendes), The-Dream (Justin Bieber, Rihanna), Poo Bear (Chris Brown, Justin Bieber), Tricky Stewart (Rihanna, Beyoncé), TMS (Jess Glynne, Little Mix), Itaal Shur (Santana), Bernard Edwards (Chic), Rico Love, Sean Garrett, Johnta Austin, Ari Levine, Sam Hollander, The Chainsmokers, Benny Blanco, Brittany Hazzard (aka Starrah), songwriter/producer Jeff Bhasker, British band Kaiser Chiefs, Jack Antonoff, and Ariana Grande collaborator Savan Kotecha.

Hipgnosis has also bought up the rights to No.1 songs such as “Yeah” by Usher, “Check On It” by Beyoncé, “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey and “Be Without You” by Mary J. Blige.