Bonnaroo Announces 2020 Lineup

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has today (Jan. 7) revealed the initial lineup for the 19th annual edition of the internationally acclaimed four-day multi-stage camping event.
Set to take place June 11 – 14 at Great Stage Park, the spectacular 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN, the 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will feature headline performances from the Grand Ole Opry along with Special Guests (Thursday), Tool (Friday), Lizzo (Saturday), and Tame Impala (Sunday).
Additional artists include: Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Young The Giant, Megan Thee Stallion, Tipper, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, Grace Potter, Flogging Molly, Rezz and more.
Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 9, at 12 noon ET/11 am CT, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Options will include General Admission (4 Day), GA+ (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), Platinum (4 Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more.
The complete Bonnaroo 2020 lineup is below:
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
Ezra Collective
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Kursa
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
MIZE
Scarypoolparty
S.P.O.C.K.
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
The Regrettes
Too Many Zooz
Zía
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
Tool
Miley Cyrus
Bassnectar
The 1975
Run The Jewels
Glass Animals
Young The Giant
Megan Thee Stallion
Tipper
Brittany Howard
Primus
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
Ganja White Night
Lennon Stella
The Band Camino
Wallows
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40
Ekali
Svdden Death
Still Woozy
Tones and I
Marc Rebillet
Yola
Lucii
ATLiens
Detox Unit
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Resistance Revival Chorus
Phutureprimitive
Luzcid
Altın Gün
PLS&TY
Mdou Moctar
Dynohunter
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
Lizzo
Flume
Oysterhead
Tenacious D
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
DaBaby
Seven Lions
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH
Kevin Gates
Nelly Performing Country Grammar
TroyBoi
Dermot Kennedy
Subtronics
Denzel Curry
J.I.D.
Mandolin Orange
The Growlers
Billy Strings
Mt. Joy
Yaeji
Moody Good
EOB
The Marcus King Band
Wooli
Surfaces
Slowthai
Dr. Fresch
Hero The Band
Nilüfer Yanya
Jupiter & Okwess
William Black
Lick
DJ Mel
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
Tame Impala
Lana Del Rey
Vampire Weekend
Leon Bridges
Young Thug
Grace Potter
Flogging Molly
REZZ
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Morgan Wallen
LSDREAM
Pinegrove
Cuco
Saint Jhn
Orville Peck
Femi Kuti & Positive Force
Colony House
Bonnie X Clyde
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Bergman
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven