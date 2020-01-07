Bonnaroo Announces 2020 Lineup

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has today (Jan. 7) revealed the initial lineup for the 19th annual edition of the internationally acclaimed four-day multi-stage camping event.

Set to take place June 11 – 14 at Great Stage Park, the spectacular 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN, the 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will feature headline performances from the Grand Ole Opry along with Special Guests (Thursday), Tool (Friday), Lizzo (Saturday), and Tame Impala (Sunday).

Additional artists include: Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Young The Giant, Megan Thee Stallion, Tipper, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, Grace Potter, Flogging Molly, Rezz and more.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 9, at 12 noon ET/11 am CT, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Options will include General Admission (4 Day), GA+ (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), Platinum (4 Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more.

The complete Bonnaroo 2020 lineup is below: