London’s Iconic KOKO Club Goes Up In Flames

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – London’s iconic KOKO Club, formerly Camden Palace, was engulfed in flames Monday night.

Located in Camden, north London, the building was originally opened in 1900 as the Camden Theater and has since become widely known for hosting big-name musical acts, including Madonna, Prince, Kanye West, and Bruno Mars, among countless others.

“We are deeply saddened by the fire that took place at KOKO last tonight and pleased to announce there have been no casualties,” said Olly Bengough, Owner of KOKO, in a statement. “We want to thank the London Fire Brigade for its quick response and how well it handled the situation. The amount of support we have received from the public has been amazing and we’ll be doing our best to get the redevelopment of this iconic building back on-track. We will provide further comments as circumstances become clearer.”

KOKO was closed for major renovations at the time the fire took place. The venue was set to reopen in the spring.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.