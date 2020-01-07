Jannika Nyqvist Appointed Director, Marketing & Artist Services For Sony Music Finland

FINLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Jannika Nyqvist has been appointed Director, Marketing and Artist Services for Sony Music Entertainment Finland.

Nyqvist, 31, makes the move to Sony from Universal Music, where she worked for six years as a Marketing Manager for national productions and the last two years in A&R. During her tenure with Universal, Nyqvist led marketing and public relations efforts for artists under the Johanna Kustannus label including Pyhimys, Gasellit, Paperi T, and Teflon Brothers.

Henri Lanz, Managing Director of Sony Music Finland, said: “I am extremely excited about collaborating with Jannika. As a company, we are at an inspiring transition point and it is great to get to develop our operations together with her. Jannika represents the new generation of the Finnish music business that strives for success. She is determined, passionate and forward-thinking as well as a solid music industry professional. I believe that our collaboration will spawn interesting stories in the future.”

Nyqvist added: “It is amazing to join Sony at this very moment when the company is full of energy and moving towards a new era. Henri Lanz, who was appointed as the Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment in January, and I have collaborated a lot in the past, so it feels like a natural fit to join the company. This is a wonderful challenge that I wanted to grab at this point in my career.”