Rod Stewart Announces North American Summer 2020 Tour With Special Guest Cheap Trick

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rod Stewart has today (Jan. 7) announced details for his highly anticipated 2020 summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick.

Slated to kick off July 21 in Cleveland, OH, the 21-city summer trek will make stops in Atlantic City, Toronto, Tampa, and Nashville, among other places, before wrapping in Chicago, IL on September 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 10 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket presale beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am local time, while Cheap Trick fan club members can access a special ticket presale beginning Wednesday, January 8 at 10am local time.

Sir Rod’s 2020 summer tour announcement follows on the heels of his triumphant and record-breaking 50th year as a solo artist (2019). A year which closed with the release of his international chart-topping album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album scored Stewart his 10th No. 1 album in the UK.

Rod Stewart 2020 Summer North American Tour With Cheap Trick:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Tue Jul 21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Fri Jul 24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Sat Jul 25 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Wed Jul 29 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center * Fri Jul 31 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sat Aug 01 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Wed Aug 05 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion Sat Aug 08 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino* Sun Aug 09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center+ Tue Aug 11 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Fri Aug 14 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sat Aug 15 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Wed Aug 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri Aug 21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+ Sat Aug 22 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Wed Aug 26 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Sat Aug 29 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Sun Aug 30 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Wed Sep 02 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Fri Sep 04 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sat Sep 05 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

* Special guests Cheap Trick are not on the bill for shows on July 29 in Saratoga Springs and August 8 in Atlantic City.