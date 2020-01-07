Rod Stewart Announces North American Summer 2020 Tour With Special Guest Cheap Trick
Juliette Jagger
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rod Stewart has today (Jan. 7) announced details for his highly anticipated 2020 summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick.

Slated to kick off July 21 in Cleveland, OH, the 21-city summer trek will make stops in Atlantic City, Toronto, Tampa, and Nashville, among other places, before wrapping in Chicago, IL on September 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 10 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket presale beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am local time, while Cheap Trick fan club members can access a special ticket presale beginning Wednesday, January 8 at 10am local time.

Sir Rod’s 2020 summer tour announcement follows on the heels of his triumphant and record-breaking 50th year as a solo artist (2019).  A year which closed with the release of his international chart-topping album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album scored Stewart his 10th No. 1 album in the UK.

Rod Stewart 2020 Summer North American Tour With Cheap Trick:

DATECITY, STATEVENUE
Tue Jul 21Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center
Fri Jul 24Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
Sat Jul 25Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed Jul 29Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center *
Fri Jul 31Hershey, PAHersheypark Stadium
Sat Aug 01Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
Wed Aug 05Bangor, MEDarling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Sat Aug 08Atlantic City, NJMark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*
Sun Aug 09Mansfield, MAXfinity Center+
Tue Aug 11Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Aug 14Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat Aug 15Columbia, MDMerriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Aug 19Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Fri Aug 21Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+
Sat Aug 22Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 26Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Sat Aug 29Fort Worth, TXDickies Arena
Sun Aug 30Woodlands, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Wed Sep 02Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Fri Sep 04Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Sat Sep 05Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Special guests Cheap Trick are not on the bill for shows on July 29 in Saratoga Springs and August 8 in Atlantic City.

