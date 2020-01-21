Alicia Keys To Embark On A ‘World’ Tour In 2020

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning R&B icon Alicia Keys announced she will be returning to the road in 2020 for a major tour with dates in both Europe and North America.

The European segment of Keys’s “The World Tour” kicks off on June 5th at 3Arena in Dublin, with additional shows throughout the UK and Europe before she concludes at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland on July 20th.

Keys then returns stateside where the tour resumes at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, with additional dates scheduled through the rest of the summer before the whole affair wraps at Hard Rock Live Arena in Miami on Sept. 22nd.

Key North American plays include Radio City Music Hall in Keys’ hometown of New York City on August 14th and Budweiser Stage in Toronto on August 16th.

Keys will be touring in support of her forthcoming seventh studio album Alicia which is set for release later this year. The first single off of Alicia “Show Me Love” peaked at #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs, marking the 11th time she has reached such a lofty pinnacle.

As well, Keys is preparing for the release of her new book, “More Myself” which is due to hit the shelves on March 31, 2020, via Flatiron Publishing.