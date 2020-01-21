CAA Changes Its Management Structure With The Launch Of A Leadership Board

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency on Tuesday announced the formation of the CAA Board, a new leadership structure intended to guide the growth and business strategy of the storied talent agency.

The board will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day management of the agency and includes Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin, and Tiffany Ward.

In addition to their duties on the board, each member will also continue in their current leadership role within the company, the agency said.

“This is an exciting and important moment for our company,” CAA president Richard Lovett said in a statement. “The members of the new agency Board have distinguished themselves in our highest priorities – embracing our culture and working in support of colleagues, while also succeeding in our company’s mission to be the best in the world in creating opportunities for and serving our clients. This new group will build upon our tremendous momentum and accelerate the agency’s growth, through laser-focused ways in which we can support our clients’ goals and aspirations.”

CAA has long been an innovator in the world of talent agencies and boasts that it was the first of the majors to develop their own sports business and the first to venture outside of the traditional talent representation and into the world of finance with the launch of an investment bank and the creation CAA Ventures, a venture capital investment fund that invests in everything from retail and e-commerce and gaming to hardware.