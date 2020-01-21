Brian Gale Named Vice President & Managing Director of Booking & Show Marketing At Boston’s Boch Center

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The Boch Center announced the appointment of entertainment industry veteran Brian Gale as Vice President & Managing Director of Booking/Show Marketing.

In his new role at the Boch, Gale will be responsible for booking new music, comedy, dance, and variety artists and family shows at the Wang and Shubert Theatres with an eye towards expanding entertainment offerings at the Boch.

Gale brings more than a quarter of a century worth of experience to his new role, having previously worked on the promoter, booking and marketing side of the entertainment industry. Gale most recently spent more than a decade at the Prudential Center in Newark, helping to launch the arena and serving as Vice President of Entertainment Programming at Prudential Center overseeing all booking and programming for concerts, family shows, private events, and sporting events.

Prior to working for Prudential Center, he worked at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California as the Director of Marketing. He also did a stint as Marketing Manager for House of Blues Concerts, Universal Amphitheatre in Hollywood, California.

“I’m thrilled to join Joe and the entire team at the Boch Center. Boston is one of the premier markets in the world and the Wang and Shubert Theatres are iconic venues that represent the best of what Boston offers in the live entertainment space. This is a wonderful opportunity for myself and my family, and I look forward to working with the local promoters, agents, community groups and arts organizations,” Gale said.