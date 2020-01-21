CMT
CMT Announces That Female Artists Will Get Equal Time For Music Videos

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country Music Television announced that effective immediately, all of their music video hours on both the CMT and CMT Music channels will have “complete parity” between male and female artists.

The change in broadcast policy comes as part of the launch of CMT’s #CMTEqualPlay initiative.

The change will ensure that 50% of the music videos played on the country music video service will come from female artists, up from an approximately 40 to 60 female/male ratio.

CMT also threw some shade at traditional country music radio where they say the female singers account for just 13% of all airplay.

Following the announcement, numerous artists applauded CMT’s move.

