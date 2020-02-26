The Korea Times Music Festival Postponed Due To Ongoing Threat Of Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Korea Times Music Festival, has announced the postponement of this year’s event due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

Festival organizers issued a statement Tuesday (Feb. 25) saying: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the postponement of the 18th KTMF due to current travel restrictions in Asia. We truly apologize for the inconvenience to those who have been looking forward to this event and ask for your kind understanding.”

The festival’s 18th edition was scheduled to take place April 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and feature performances by K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, solo artist and former Wanna One member Ha Sungwoon, and rock band No Brain, among others.

According to festival organizers, concert-goers can opt for a refund or keep the existing tickets as they will remain valid and transferable to the rescheduled concert date.

Coronavirus has now affected a reported 81,000 people and killed at least 2,700 worldwide. South Korea has the second-highest number of confirmed cases.