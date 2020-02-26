Robbie Williams Announces Additional Dates For 2020 Wynn Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Due to overwhelming demand, Robbie Williams has announced eight new dates as part of his ‘Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas’ show at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater.

Following his hugely successful Wynn Las Vegas debut in 2019 and previously announced shows in March and April 2020, fans can now catch Williams on select dates running from July 3 – 15, 2020.

Tickets, which are valued between $69.50-$325 plus applicable fees, will go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. PT and can be purchased through the Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or online HERE. Fans can access an exclusive pre-sale for the new shows by registering at RobbieLasVegas.com. Pre-sale runs from Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. – Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. PT.

With six of the Top 100 best-selling British albums of all time and 80 million album sales worldwide, Williams is one of the most decorated musical artists in British history. He’s had 13 UK No. 1 albums, 14 No. 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artist in music history. His most recent album, The Christmas Present, was released in November giving him his 13th UK No. 1 and seeing him equal Elvis Presley’s chart record as the solo artist with the most UK No. 1 albums.