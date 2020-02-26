Garth Brooks To Receive The ICON Award At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

(CelebrityAccess) – dick clark productions and NBC have announced that Garth Brooks will receive the coveted ICON Award at the “2020 Billboard Music Awards.”

A true legend, Brooks is the first and only artist in history to achieve eight diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with more than 156 million album sales. Brooks has earned nine No. 1 albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (the most of any country artist), with chart-toppers in the ’90s, ’00s and ’10s. Seven of them debuted at No. 1. Brooks also claimed 17 No. 1s on the Top Country Albums chart and 89 hits on the Hot Country Songs chart including 19 No. 1s. Among those leaders: “Friends in Low Places,” “The Thunder Rolls,” “Ain’t Going Down (Til the Sun Comes Up),” “Longneck Bottle” and “More Than a Memory.” Additionally, in January, Billboard announced that Brooks became the first artist to have appeared on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s and ‘20s, beginning with 1989’s “Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old)” and most recently with “Dive Bar,” his collaboration with Blake Shelton.

In 2017, Brooks concluded the three-and-a-half-year long Garth Brooks World Tour with wife Trisha Yearwood. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world. In 2019, Brooks kicked off his Garth Brook’s Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop so far and which has since been declared the bestselling country music tour of the year.

The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” will broadcast live from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Brooks, who is a 19-time Billboard Music Award winner, will also take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.

Previous recipients of the ICON Award include Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.