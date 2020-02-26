Chrysalis Records Relaunched As A Frontline Label

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Iconic label Chrysalis Records has today (Feb. 26) announced that it will be re-launching as a frontline label and releasing new music for the first time in more than two decades.

To kick off the re-launch Chrysalis has partnered with Brooklyn-based independent label Partisan Records to co-sign British singer/songwriter Laura Marling. As part of the deal, Marling will release her follow-up to 2017’s Semper Femina later this year.

Further signings to Chrysalis will be revealed in the coming months.

Founded in 1968, Chrysalis broke and developed some of the biggest acts of the ’70s and ’80s, including Jethro Tull, Billy Idol, Blondie, Pat Benatar, Huey Lewis and the News, and Ultravox, among others.