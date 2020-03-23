Goldstar Launches Donations Project For Struggling Live Industry
Juliette Jagger
(CelebrityAccess) – Ticketing outlet Goldstar has launched a donation project aimed at assisting the live entertainment industry, which has been ravaged in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re tapping into our audience of 10 million subscribers to encourage them to donate at this critical time to support the artists, the people behind the scenes and all who bring so much to our lives,” said Goldstar CEO Jim McCarthy in a statement.

Subscribers can donate to live entertainment and arts organizations nationwide in denominations of $10, $20 or $50.

To view the full list of participating organizations click HERE.

