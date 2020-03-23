Plácido Domingo Tests Positive For Caronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) – Disgraced opera star Plácido Domingo has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus,” said Domingo on his Facebook page Sunday (March 22). “My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

Domingo went on to ask fans to “be extremely careful” and encouraged them to follow the guidelines and regulations that local governments have put in place including washing your hands frequently, maintaining at least 6 feet distance from others, and staying home whenever possible.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community,” he added.

Domingo served as general director at the Washington Opera from 2003-2011 and helped found the LA Opera in the 1980s before going on to serve as the company’s artistic adviser, artistic director, and later general director from 2003-2019. He resigned from the LA Opera last October after The Associated Press published two explosive exposes detailing multiple sexual assault allegations against him and accusing the singer of abuse of power.