84,500+ Fans Join Bandsintown LIVE Channel Launch with DJ Black Coffee

(Hypebot) — Event discovery platform Bandsintown launched its Bandsintown LIVE channel on Twitch last Friday with a live performance by pioneering producer and DJ Black Coffee.

More than 84,500 unique viewers watched the 90-minute show with more than 19,000 watching concurrently. Almost 5000 signed up to follow the Bandsintown LIVE channel on its first day.

This Thursday and Friday, March 26 and 26, the Bandsintown LIVE channel will host the Bandsintown LIVE Music Marathon with 20 top artists performing. The artists will be announced early this week.

Donations collected during online music festival will benefit the MusiCares COVID 10 Relief Fund set up to help musicians and music industry professionals.

Bandsintown Becomes Hub For Concert Streaming

In response to the near-total global shutdown of live performances, Bandsintown has quickly become a hub for online concert streaming with 530,000 registered artists using its free tools to connect with 55 million registered music fans plus tens of millions more via its partnerships with Amazon’s Alexa and Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Billboard.com and more.

Bandsintown is also launching a WATCH LIVE feature this week to help artists inform fans of their live-streamed concerts.

Along with WATCH LIVE, the Bandsintown LIVE channel and the Music Marathon, Bandsintown is promising to launch additional features and initiatives in the coming days designed to help artists find a way forward in these challenging times.

Disclosure: Hypebot is independently published by Bandsintown