CAA Sports Partners With The Clippers To Find A Naming Rights Partner For Inglewood Arena

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers announced it has struck a partnership with CAA Sports, a division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to find a naming rights partner for the their planed arena and entertainment complex in Englewood.

The privately-financed, 18,000-seat arena will also include a new team practice facility and corporate offices, as well as a shopping district and an 260,000 square-foot outdoor plaza that will be used for live events.

The Clippers expect to break ground on the new facility in 2021 with plans to open the arena for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The property also includes the adjacent and venerable multipurpose sports and entertainment arena The Forum. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer acquired the arena in 2020 for a reported $400 million in an effort to pave the way for the construction of the new arena.

“We are thrilled to partner with CAA on this endeavor, as we work together to identify a corporate partner who shares our values and embraces our vision for what this campus will mean to the Clippers community,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “We have set an ambitious goal to provide disproportionate value to a naming rights partner by having them in-place before a shovel hits the ground in Inglewood. This aggressive timing will provide a unique opportunity to incorporate our partner’s brand into the design of the construction and deliver their own personal touch to this amazing facility.”