IMPALA Partners With CMU Insights To Launch One Step Ahead

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — IMPALA, a trade association for European indie labels, announced it has partnered with music business consultancy CMU Insights to launch One Step Ahead, a new digital business intelligence service aimed at the European indie sector.

One Step Ahead will provide reports, tools and training to help independent music businesses take advantage of untapped opportunities in the European market.

The service will be led by IMPALA’s digital committee who will collaborate with a network of consultants from across the music and digital industries.

For the partnership, CMU will leverage its expertise in streaming, copyright, digital distribution and marketing, music and media technologies, and entertainment law along with

“Responsible for 80% of new releases in Europe, independent music companies are the pioneers and innovators in the music sector. One of IMPALA’s roles is to ensure that they are able to punch above their weight and maintain their position as leaders of the digital market. The One Step Ahead project is all about building on that and growing national markets in Europe,” said IMPALA executive chair Helen Smith.

“We have been tracking and telling the story of digital music ever since the first platforms emerged in the 1990s. With the digital market now diversifying, it’s never been more important to stay on top of all the latest developments. It’s really exciting to be able to work with IMPALA to do that on an ongoing basis across Europe,” added CMU founder and MD Chris Cooke.