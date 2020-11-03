Nashville Soccer Club Partners With Elevate, Ticketmaster For New Nashville Stadium

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville Soccer Club has partnered with entertainment & sports consulting firm Elevate Sports Ventures and Ticketmaster for marketing and ticket services for the team’s under-construction 30,000-seat stadium at the Nashville Fairground.

As the exclusive premium hospitality sales agency and ticketing provider for the stadium, Elevate and Ticketmaster will develop strategy, programming and amenities in support of the stadium’s premium membership offerings.

As well, Elevate Sports Ventures will take on digital and direct marketing efforts for the stadium, and Elevate plans to hire a Nashville-based team to support the stadium, the companies said.

“It’s always great to have the opportunity to work with new clients and together with Elevate we are looking forward to helping Nashville SC enter into this new era of ticketing, fan engagement and hospitality” said Clay Luter EVP, Sports, Ticketmaster. “When Nashville SC team kicks off the 2022 season, they will be equipped with the best ticketing in the world, with technology that elevates gameday for both the fan and the club.”

Located in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, close to Nashville’s downtown, the 30,000-seat stadium will feature a dedicated supporters’ section with over 3,000 seats, dedicated access and a bar for The Backline members, as well as seven premium areas, 27 suites and much more.

When it opens in time for the 2022 season, the stadium will be the largest soccer-specific facility in North America.