Howard Stern Signs 5-Year Extension With SiriusXM

(CelebrityAccess) — Howard Stern has extended his deal with SiriusXM, ensuring that the radio host will continue to host and produce The Howard Stern Show exclusively for SiriusXM for the next five years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stern will also continue to license his audio and video archive to SiriusXM for an additional seven years, the broadcaster said.

News of the extended agreement was first revealed by Stern live during his show on Tuesday morning.

“Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me. I felt like Tina Turner freeing myself from Ike,” said Stern. “And despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving. I’ve been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can’t wait to see what else I’ll be right about. Certainly, I have a lot more to say about Metamucil crackers and stepmom porn. Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don’t have an excuse to quit.”

“I would like to thank my incredible crew that I work with every morning and of course the talented Robin Quivers,” added Stern. “Robin, we make a great team. Like Sonny and Cher, Captain and Tennille, Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme, we continue our great friendship. I look forward to more laughs and good times. As a proud member of Bachelor Nation I say…Robin, will you accept my rose and dare I say, should you forgo your individual room, will you join me in the fantasy suite?”

Stern first made a name for himself as one of the first nationally syndicated ‘shock jocks’ known for both his brand of raunchy comedy and incisive celebrity interviews. After a crackdown by the FCC following the 2003 Super Bowl Halftime show, in which the nation was treated to a brief glimpse of Janet Jackson’s nipple, Stern made the jump to satellite radio in a deal with SiriusXM worth $100 million.

Since then, he has called the satellite broadcaster home, providing the backbone of SiriusXM’s premium content offerings. Financial terms were not disclosed for the latest agreement.

“As the leading audio entertainment company, we couldn’t be happier to have Howard, the leading host in all of radio and audio, continue to make SiriusXM the home for his show, channels, and archives while at the peak of his broadcasting career,” said Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM. “Howard’s home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we’ve expanded SiriusXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms. May I add, I consider Howard a close friend and look forward to listening to him for years to come.”