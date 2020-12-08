Ohio Club Temporarily Closed After Hosting Indoor Trey Songz Concert On Saturday

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — An Ohio concert venue was cited over the weekend after hosting an indoor concert with more than 500 fans that appeared to include little to no social distancing or masks.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, nightclub Aftermath was cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for improper conduct and disorderly activities in violation of its liquor permit during the concert on Saturday that featured recording artist Trey Songz.

Pictures and videos from the concert appear to show large groups of fans mingling inside of the concert venue without any apparent safety precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I honestly thought that it was from 2019, that there was no way an establishment would act like that, during a pandemic that threatens our entire community, with utter disregard for public health standards,” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein told the Columbus Dispatch.

“They’ve violated every law and norm in place to protect against COVID,” Klein added.

The concert comes against the backdrop of infection rates that appear to be spiraling out of control in Ohio.

On Tuesday, the state’s seven-day average for positive coronavirus tests clicked up to 16% as the state set new records for daily cases and for the number of citizens on ventilators to assist them with breathing.

Aftermath has been temporarily closed and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission is evaluating further sanctions against the venue.