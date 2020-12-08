WMG Launches ADA France

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the launch of ADA France, extending ADA’s indie label services operation to French record labels of all sizes.

Headquartered in Paris, ADA France will be helmed by independent industry exec Alassane Konaté, who will serve as director of the new regional office, reporting to Warner Music France’s incoming President, Alain Veille.

A veteran of France’s indie label scene, Konaté has run his own label Din Records, since 1999.

“France’s music scene is thriving at the moment and the independent scene has never been stronger, so I’m delighted to be able to take on this new role to help it develop even further. I’m looking forward to partnering with labels and being able to tap into the global Warner Music network to give them the worldwide exposure,” Konaté said.

“Our independent partners make up such an important part of France’s rich and diverse music scene. I’m delighted that Warner Music France now has a designated division to help super-serve them and propel them even further. Alassane’s entrepreneurial way of thinking and his great reputation within the independent scene make him the perfect person to lead ADA France,” added Veille.