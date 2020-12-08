Jean-Michel Jarre To Star In NYE Virtual Reality Concert

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Jean-Michel Jarre, the noted experimental electronic music pioneer, is teaming up with the the City of Paris, French VR startup VRrOOm, and UNESCO to host a virtual New Year’s Eve concert from a virtual edition of Notre Dame Cathedral.

“Welcome to the Other Side” set for Thursday, December 31, is a one-off exclusive, free concert that will showcase a virtual environment created by Jarre.

The show will see Jarre perform live from his Paris studio while his avatar plays inside a virtual Notre Dame. For the 45-minute show, Jarre will draw on material from his recent GRAMMY-nominated album Electronica, as well as newly reworked versions of his classics, Oxygène and Equinoxe.

The concert will be accessible from mobile devices, PCs, or via virtual reality headsets via the social VR platform VRchat. The show will also be broadcast as live audio via Radio France’s France Inter, French public radio and on television by BFM Paris news channel

Virtual reality is to the performing arts today what cinema was to the theatre in its early days, a kind of curiosity, “ said Jarre. “I believe that VR will become tomorrow, a mode of expression in its own right.”