R&B Singer Ann Marie Arrested Following Atlanta Hotel Room Shooting

ATLANTA, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — Chicago-based R&B singer Ann Marie has been arrested in Georgia in connection with a shooting in a hotel room.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the singer, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was arrested and booked on charges of simple battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from a Dec. 2nd incident after police were summoned to an Atlanta hotel. Responding officers reported discovering 24-year-old Jonathan Wright with a gunshot wound to his head inside of a hotel room with Ann Marie standing nearby.

Officers said that Wright was somewhat responsive when they arrived but said he was having trouble remaining conscious due to blood loss, the AJC reported.

Slater told police that a gun fell from a table in the hotel room and discharged, with the bullet striking Wright. However, police said they found two shell casings and two projectiles in the room, the AJC said.

“A projectile was also found by the bathroom door on the carpet and one in the bathroom tub,” a police report on the incident said, per the AJC. “There was one bullet hole in the door jam, and also one in the cabinet top right corner in the bathroom.”

Wright was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Slater was arrested and charged and as of Tuesday, remains in custody.

According to the AJC, Slater told police that Wright was a childhood friend from Chicago.

Slater, who hails from Chicago’s South Side, is signed to Interscope Records. She is best known for her hit single “Secret”, which peaked at 22 on the Billboard R&B Chart.