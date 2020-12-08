More Artists Throw Their Support Behind NITO’s Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) expanded their first fundraising initiative – a Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction – with contributions from a host of new artists.

The auction, which launched via CharityBuzz on December 3, will now wrap up on Monday, December 14, and is helping to raise funds to provide crucial financial support to the independent live touring industry and to ensure they have a voice in Washington D.C.

The collection of guitars and other string instruments on offer has expanded with new donations from Ani DiFranco, Blue Öyster Cult, Conor Oberst, Joan Baez, Stephen Stills and Zakk Wylde, in addition to the previously-announced contributions from George Benson, Leon Bridges, David Bromberg, Mike Doughty, Fall Out Boy, Steve Forbert, Tom Higgenson / Plain White T’s, Jack Johnson, Will Kimbrough, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Tommy Lee, Nick Lowe, Steve Martin, J Mascis, John Mellencamp, Pat Metheny, Jim Miller, Thurston Moore, Graham Nash, Tim O’Brien, OK Go, John Petrucci, Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bill Reynolds, Joe Satriani, Chris Smither, Los Straitjackets, Lars Ulrich, Steve Vai, Kurt Vile, The War On Drugs and Weezer.

“We’re honored to contribute a signed Fender guitar to the NITO live auction. Our industry relies on so many small businesses to make even one show possible.” – Adam Granduciel, The War On Drugs

NITO continues in their mission to urge congress to support COVID-19 relief measures, including the Save Our Stages Act, the RESTART Act, the HITS Act, and the extension of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

NITO needs your help, and it only takes 30 seconds to join the fight at nitolive.org. In three quick clicks you can send a message to your representatives urging them to support and include legislation that would directly aid in the survival of the independent live music community.