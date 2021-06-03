Downtown Appoints Sheer Music Africa’s David Alexander To Oversee Consolidated Global Markets Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Holdings has consolidated its new markets strategy with the establishment of a new division focused on expanding the company’s growth in both new and existing global territories.

To lead the new division, Downtown appointed Sheer Music Africa MD David Alexander as Senior Vice President, reporting to Downtown EVP of Global Business Development Andrew Sparkler.

Heli Del Moral, who previously led CD Baby’s international business, has been appointed Vice President. Until a successor can be located, Alexander will continue to manage Sheer Music Africa in addition to his new duties.

Downtown acquired the South Africa based Sheer Music last year, expanding the company’s footprint in the increasingly vital regional market.

“I’m excited to help shape a comprehensive global strategy that addresses the needs of creators in both established and emerging markets. Understanding cultural differences and how the music industry is developing across international markets is essential to craft better opportunities and more equitable solutions. This decision further demonstrates Downtown’s commitment to international creators and its purpose to represent the interests of music creators across all genres, languages, and territories,” said David Alexander, SVP of New Markets for Downtown Music Holdings.

“David’s deep expertise building the largest independent music publisher on the African continent, his knowledge of the global music industry, and passion for supporting creators, makes him ideally suited to lead our new markets strategy. The added partnership and support from Heli, with his impressive track record growing international operations in Latin America and India, is an ideal compliment,” said Andrew Sparkler, EVP of Global Business Development for Downtown.