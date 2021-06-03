Bearsville Theater Announces Summer Concert Series

WOODSTOCK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The newly revamped Bearsville Theater will host an in-person concert series, featuring a selection of up-and-coming bluegrass and Americana artists from the Catskills and beyond.

The Americana Barbecue Music Series kicks off on Saturday, June 12th, and expects to run through the unofficial end of summer on Labor Day.

There will be a cover charge of $10 at the door with income going directly to the artists and a tip box will be available for the generous. Food and drink are available as the Bearsville’s Chef Juan will provide individually fresh cooked BBQ vegetables, chicken, pork and vegetarian options along with homemade sauce.

“The Americana Barbecue Music Series offers day- long entertainment for music fans of Americana and Bluegrass,” begins Bearsville Center’s curator/owner, Lizzie Vann. “We take great pride in nurturing young and upcoming artists in all formats and this series provides yet another forum for a larger variety of burgeoning artists to perform for live audiences in a professional setting. As part of Bearsville’s ongoing community artist mentoring efforts, our music series provides the irreplaceable live stage experience for younger artists to gain confidence and grow. We’ll also feature seasoned professionals and blend our Saturdays with quality music.”

The historic Bearsville Theater re-opened earlier this year after an extensive multi-million-dollar refurb and currently features a 400-capacity auditorium (including adjacent lounge seating), and an intimate 75-capacity lounge performance space.

