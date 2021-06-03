Steve Earle & The Dukes Hitting The Road In North American This Summer

(CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Steve Earle & The Dukes revealed plans for a major North American tour that will be followed by a series of solo dates for Earle in the fall.

Earle & The Dukes will hit the road, beginning on July 1st at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, and wrapping at Beaver Dam Amphitheatre in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, on September 4th.

Earle will then join Los Lobos for a series of dates as a solo artist, starting at the brand new Brooklyn Made in Bushwick, New York, and concluding with a pair of solo shows at Stoughton Opera House in Wisconsin on October 22nd and 23rd.

The veteran Americana artist released his 20th studio album J.T., a tribute to Steve’s late son Justin Townes Earle, on January 4 of this year. The album includes a cover of Justin’s 2019 song “Saint of Lost Causes” which he recorded in 2019.

100% of the artist advances and royalties from J.T. are being donated to a trust for Etta St. James Earle, the three-year-old daughter of Justin and Jenn Earle.

Earle will also revive his Camp Copperhead, his songwriting camp, which features private performances, and collaboration opportunities. For 2021, Camp Copperhead will take place from September 7-10 at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, NY. This will be the camp’s seventh year and will also feature Anders Osborne & Anaïs Mitchell.

Tour Dates:

Thursday July 1st – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

Friday July 2nd – Billy Bob’s – Forth Worth, TX

Saturday July 3rd – Barge 295 – Seabrook, TX

Sunday July 4th – The Bluff – Natchez, MS

Tuesday July 6th – Lafyette’s Music Room – Memphis, TN

Thursday July 8th – The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

Friday July 9th – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

Saturday July 10th – Riverside Park Amphitheater – Jefferson City, MO

Sunday July 11th – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

Thursday July 15th – Mountain Arts Center – Prestonsburg, KY

Friday July 16th – The Burl – Lexington, KY

Saturday July 17th – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis, MD

Sunday July 18th – The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard – Hammondsport, NY

Tuesday July 20th – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

Wednesday July 21st – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

Friday July 23rd – The Paramount Theatre – Rutland, VT

Saturday July 24th – Marty’s Driving Range – Mason, NH

Sunday July 25th – Scranton Circle Drive-In Theater – Scranton, PA

Tuesday July 27th – Stephen Talkhouse – Amagansett, NY

Thursday July 29th – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA

Friday July 30th – The Kent Stage – Kent, OH

Saturday July 31st – Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH

Sunday August 1st – Mountain Stage – Charleston, WV

Friday August 6th – Big Top Chautauqua – Bayfield, WI

Saturday August 7th – Canterbury Park Summer Concert Series – Shakopee, MN

Tuesday August 17th – The Kessler – Dallas, TX

Friday August 20th – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Saturday August 21st – Amaturo Theatre – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sunday August 22nd – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

Tuesday August 24th – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre – Montgomery, AL (With Los Lobos)

Thursday August 26th – The Freeman Stage at Bayside – Selbyville, DE (With Los Lobos)

Friday August 27th – Inssbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA (With Los Lobos)

Saturday August 28th – Atlanta Botanical Garden – Atlanta, GA (With Los Lobos)

Monday August 30th – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN (With Los Lobos)

Thursday September 2nd – Newberry Opera House – Newberry, SC

Friday September 3rd – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC (With Los Lobos)

Saturday September 4th – Beaver Dam Amphitheatre – Beaver Dam, KY (With Los Lobos)

Saturday October 16th – Brooklyn Made – Brooklyn, NY (Steve Earle Solo)

Friday October 22nd – Stoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)

Saturday October 23rd – Stoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)