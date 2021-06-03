The Coalition of Canadian Creators Calls For A Major Change To Canadian Reversion Rights

(CelebrityAccess) — The Coalition of Canadian Creators, which includes some of the biggest names in contemporary Canadian music, are seeking a major revision to the nation’s copyright laws.

In an open letter, the members of the CCC, which includes the likes of Gordon Lightfoot, Drake, Diana Krall, Geddy Lee, and Neil Young, among others called on the Government of Canada to allow creators to reclaim their copyrights after 25 years.

“It’s common for creators (i.e. songwriters), especially early in their careers, to be pressured into signing away (“transferring”) some or all of their rights, thus denying creators, their families and their children the opportunity to reap fair rewards from their creative works later in life,” the members of the CCC wrote in their open letter.

The reclaiming of copyrights after a fixed period, known as rights reversion, has already been implemented under U.S. law, where artists can reclaim copyrights after 35 years, and in parts of Europe, including Germany, Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.

“We believe Canada should follow the EU and USA examples to ensure fair protection for Canadian creators,” the members of the CCC wrote.

Canadian law currently allows for rights reversion only after 25 years have passed since the death of the creator.

Signatories of the letter include Tegan & Sarah, Danny Lanois, Margaret Atwood, Bob Ezrin, Celine Dion, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Cockburn, David Foster, Shania Twain, and Joni Mitchell, among numerous others.