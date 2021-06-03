The 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards To Go Virtual This Year On June 6th

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Bobby Rush, Shemekia Copeland, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Keb’ Mo’ are among the nominees for the 42nd annual Blues Music Awards, which will take place virtually this year with winners to be revealed on June 6th.

Hosted by blues legend Big Llou Johnson, 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards will be livestreamed on the foundation’s Facebook page and YouTube channel with some help from streaming service Mandolin as a ticketed event, starting at 4PM CT.

Program highlights will include both scheduled and surprise performances as well as special guest appearances.

Fans can purchase virtual general admission Livestream tickets or VIP tickets that include admission to the pre-show virtual Blues Lounge sponsored by Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise featuring Art Tipaldi hosting a backstage conversation with Elvin Bishop, Thornetta Davis, Dion DiMucci, Harrison Kennedy, and Sugaray Rayford.

The complete list of BMA nominees can be found on The Blues Foundation’s website here and listen to the BMA Nominee Spotify Playlist here.