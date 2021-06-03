Oak View Group Breaks Ground On Coachella Valley Arena

Left to right. Kyle Boyd, Director of Youth & Community Development, Seattle Kraken; Francesca L. Bodie, President Business Development, OVG; Tim Leiweke, CEO, OVG; Irving Azoff, Co-Founder, OVG; Joe Walsh, Eagles; Scott White, CEO, Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB); V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County Board of Supervisors; Douglass A. Vance, Executive Vice President of Real Estate, H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation; John Bolton, Senior Vice President of Entertainment - Facilities (OVG) & General Manager, Coachella Valley Arena.

PALM DESERT, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Music industry luminaries including Irving Azoff, Tim Leiweke, and Joe Walsh were on hand on Wednesday to break ground as construction begins on the brand-new Coachella Valley Arena.

The privately-funded $300 million project, which is being developed in partnership with The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, will see a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena built on 43 acres of land in Riverside County near the City of Palm Desert.

When the arena opens in the 4th quarter of 2022, the 11,000+ capacity arena will serve as home rink for the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team and will provide a stage for major concerts and other live entertainment.

The facility will encompass more than 300,000 square feet of floor space along with modern suites and premium hospitality clubs.

The groundbreaking ceremony included remarks from Oak View Group’s Tim Leiweke, Irving Azoff, Francesca L. Bodie, and Kyle Boyd; Eagles’ Joe Walsh; Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez; Douglass A. Vance of the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation; and Scott White of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).