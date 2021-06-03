PBR, ASM Global Partner To Operate Ft. Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum And National Historic District

FT. WORTH, TX (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global, Professional Bull Riders, and real estate developer Stockyards Heritage Development Co. announced the formation of a new joint venture to revitalize Fort Worth’s historic Cowtown Coliseum.

Through the new joint venture, the three companies will exclusively manage and promote Cowtown Coliseum as well as portions of the surrounding National Historic District.

The joint venture covers event programming, sponsorship opportunities, venue rentals, operations, and marketing as the partners look to expand entertainment programming and marketing partnerships at the NHD.

In addition, PBR will annually produce dozens of western sports events at Cowtown Coliseum as well as concerts, live entertainment and ‘western lifestyle’ content, which will be featured on PBR’s distribution channels.

ASM Global, the venue management company formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide, will oversee day-to-day operations of Cowtown Coliseum, programming of non-PBR events and the development of VIP experiences.

The first event at Cowtown Coliseum under the new joint venture will be the PBR Stockyards Showcase on June 4.

“I am honored to see these visionary partners, Stockyards Heritage Development Co., PBR and ASM Global, coming together to take the investment in the Stockyards to the next level, building for the future in a way that still keeps true to our proud western roots. This announcement and partnership is fantastic news for Fort Worth, both for the people who hang their hat here and the ones who will visit and experience our unique style. As the city of cowboys and culture, there is no better home for this venture than Fort Worth,” said Mayor Betsy Price.

“As the world’s leading promoter, event and broadcast producer of western sports, PBR is honored to partner with ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. to expand the entertainment options in the already vibrant Cowtown Coliseum and surrounding district as a global tourist destination,” said Sean Gleason, PBR commissioner and CEO. “This partnership adds to PBR’s content and media strategy by providing another great platform to bring western sports and lifestyle content to a broader audience through our media distribution channels.”

“As ASM Global focuses on creating unique and valuable experiences for our customers, we’re very excited about forging this first-of-its-kind project through a dream-team partnership in Fort Worth,” said Bob Newman, chairman of ASM Global. “The Stockyards is truly a one-of-a-kind international western destination. By combining a rich historical past committed to western heritage, new investments in cutting-edge experiences and compelling new programming being developed, the possibilities expanding the district are virtually limitless.”