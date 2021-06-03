The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bloomberg’s Brad Stone

Bloomberg’s Brad Stone is the expert on Amazon, he’s written today’s bestselling book “Amazon Unbound” and 2013’s “The Everything Store.”

Tune in to hear discussion of Jeff Bezos, the management processes of Amazon, the warehouses, third party sellers, AWS, Prime Video, hardware and more. This is the definitive statement!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brad-stone/id1316200737?i=1000524064845

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://open.spotify.com/show/3QQChyYncANduSOs72eCbV

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast?returnFromLogin=1&