Live Nation Names Nicole Portwood Chief Brand Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced the hire of Nicole Portwood for the newly created role of Chief Brand Officer.

In her new role, Portwood will be tasked with developing relationships between brands and both artists and fans, which has become an increasingly relevant revenue source in the modern music industry.

Portwood joins Live Nation from PepsiCo, where she served as Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Dew and the flavored soft drink portfolio.

She also held senior marketing roles at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, where she was lauded as AdAge’s Marketer of the Year for 2017. She studied theatre and philosophy at Southern Methodist University and now lives in New York with her husband and two children.

“We built Live Nation into the leading live music brand by promoting and investing in artists around the world at every level from clubs to stadiums, and with Nicole’s expertise we will continue to expand our Live Nation product offering for both artists and fans,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. “We look forward to the new opportunities and growth Nicole will help shape, from onsite experiences to developing new digital content offerings such as NFTs or membership options.”

“Joining an innovative company like Live Nation which is cherished by music and live entertainment fans across the world, is a dream come true,” said Portwood. “This work bridges my personal and professional passions, and I am excited to work with the incredibly talented and entrepreneurial people here to develop a robust brand strategy that strengthens loyalty and heightens the entire live experience for fans. With the return of live events, this is such an exciting moment for the company and in culture more broadly, and I cannot wait for what’s ahead.”