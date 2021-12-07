Spotify For Artists Adds 16 New Languages

(Hypebot) — Spotify for Artists is rolling out 16 new languages on its web and mobile apps.

The 16 languages will make it easier for global artists and their teams to use Spotify For Artists and communicate with fans in the language of their choice.

Today’s update enables Brazilian Portuguese, Canadian French, Czech, Dutch, European French, European Spanish, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Malay, Polish, Spanish for Latin America, Swedish, and Turkish with more languages to be added in the future.

Users should start seeing Spotify for Artists in their preferred language automatically. If not, they can select a language from the globe menu.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.