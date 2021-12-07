Arctic Monkeys, NIN Among The Headliners Announced For Primavera Sounds’ L.A. Debut

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers behind Primavera Sound’s Los Angeles expansion announced the details for the long-delayed debut of the inaugural event, which will take place in September with a series of concerts around the city followed by 3-day music festival.

Set for Los Angeles State Historic Park from September 16-18, the music festival will feature headliners such as Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, and Lorde, as well as artists such as Mitski, Arca, Clairo, NICEP, Darkside, King Krule, James Blake, and Khruangbin, among others.

Additional information about the artist lineup and festival will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

The festival expansion, which was first announced in 2019, was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but we all know what happened next. However, fans who held on to their passes from that fateful year will be able to use them for the debut of Primavera Sound Los Angeles in 2022.

For fans who still need a pass, tickets for the L.A. expansion go on sale on December 10th at 2PM following a presale that begins on the same day at 10AM.